334,688 Shares in Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. $VINP Purchased by Endure Capital Management LLC

Endure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 334,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. Vinci Compass Investments makes up about 2.4% of Endure Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Endure Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vinci Compass Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after buying an additional 671,448 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,278 shares of the company's stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VINP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VINP

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VINP opened at $9.51 on Friday. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $622.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is 91.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vinci Compass Investments

In other Vinci Compass Investments news, CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $130,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 212,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,125,470. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $178,548.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,056,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,155,605.12. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 363,231 shares of company stock worth $3,783,290 over the last 90 days. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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