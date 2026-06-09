33,494 Shares in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Acquired by Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC

Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,494 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. OGE Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,675 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $918,079,000 after buying an additional 304,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $290,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,240,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $266,473,000 after acquiring an additional 479,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $163,397,000 after acquiring an additional 204,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,028,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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OGE Energy Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.02 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy's payout ratio is 75.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Get Our Latest Report on OGE

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,621.09. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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