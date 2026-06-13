33,517 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock worth $280,357,000 after buying an additional 2,022,389 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after buying an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company's stock worth $194,770,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ TER opened at $403.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $422.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.24 and a 200-day moving average of $291.25.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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