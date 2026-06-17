3,357,826 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,357,826 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $622,944,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,844,000 after purchasing an additional 647,987 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 934,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $173,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRSH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.60 and a 1-year high of $220.32. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

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