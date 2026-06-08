336,973 Shares in WEX Inc. $WEX Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 336,973 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $50,202,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of WEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,262,255 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in WEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,273,363 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $200,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 907,803 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $143,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 879,033 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,474,000 after purchasing an additional 69,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,813 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $101,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.70.

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WEX Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $147.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $186.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.96 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $173,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,228,193.92. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,600. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,019 shares of company stock worth $1,446,996. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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