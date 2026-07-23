339,158 Shares in Geopark Ltd $GPRK Acquired by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339,158 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. Geopark accounts for about 1.6% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.66% of Geopark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Geopark by 115.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 284,962 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 152,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Geopark by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,154 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 346,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geopark by 94.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,825 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 177,496 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Geopark in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Geopark by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Geopark in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Geopark to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Geopark

Geopark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.39. Geopark Ltd has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.87.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Geopark had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 11.74%.The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million.

Geopark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Geopark's dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Geopark Profile

Geopark Ltd. NYSE: GPRK is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company's strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company's core operations are centered in Colombia's Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

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