339,461 Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $OLMA Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.39% of Olema Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,100,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,046 shares of the company's stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 202,970 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 116,812 shares of the company's stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 113,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.10.

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Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

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