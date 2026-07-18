33,989 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Acquired by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in PayPal by 31.4% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,595 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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