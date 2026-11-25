State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369,718 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,408,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.61% of Semtech worth $600,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,947,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 842,125 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $136,298,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $87,725,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $230.00 target price on Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Semtech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, Director Rodolpho C. Cardenuto sold 5,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $877,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $526,508.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,308.45. The trade was a 27.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,737 shares of company stock worth $2,392,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Semtech

These are some of the SMTC stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Semtech reported record fiscal Q3 revenue of $423 million and adjusted EPS of $1.17, beating analyst estimates. Revenue grew 58% year over year, with data-center demand and LoRa strength contributing to results. The company also forecast Q4 revenue of $475 million–$485 million and adjusted EPS of $1.30–$1.36, both above consensus. Zacks Q3 earnings article

Semtech reported record fiscal Q3 revenue of $423 million and adjusted EPS of $1.17, beating analyst estimates. Revenue grew 58% year over year, with data-center demand and LoRa strength contributing to results. The company also forecast Q4 revenue of $475 million–$485 million and adjusted EPS of $1.30–$1.36, both above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management indicated that data-center sales could more than double to over $1 billion in fiscal 2028, supported by strong bookings, hyperscaler design wins and product demand. This outlook reinforces the longer-term growth case, though it did not prevent the near-term share decline. Zacks earnings-call article

Management indicated that data-center sales could more than double to over $1 billion in fiscal 2028, supported by strong bookings, hyperscaler design wins and product demand. This outlook reinforces the longer-term growth case, though it did not prevent the near-term share decline. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and strong forecast, shares fell sharply after results, suggesting investors may have been expecting even more or were taking profits. Several firms lowered price targets: Morgan Stanley cut its target to $157 from $176 and kept an Equal Weight rating; Craig Hallum lowered its target to $160 from $205 while maintaining Buy. Benzinga analyst forecast article

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.05. Semtech Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 2.50.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $416.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a semiconductor and connectivity technology company that develops products for communications, industrial, and consumer applications. Its portfolio includes analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, signal-integrity and protection products, and power-management solutions used in electronic systems. The company is known for LoRa technology, which supports low-power, long-range wireless communications for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Semtech also provides cellular IoT modules, routers, and related services, expanding its connectivity offerings through its acquisition of Sierra Wireless in 2023.

Further Reading

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