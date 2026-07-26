342,831 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 342,831 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $22,284,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. National Pension Service raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,356 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,900,677 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,696,716,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 577,368 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,385 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,168,414 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $140,947,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm's revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Occidental Petroleum's payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, CEO Richard A. Jackson acquired 4,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $249,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 444,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,261,853.24. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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