3,437 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Bought by Alchemi Wealth LLC

Alchemi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,437 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 30.9% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 218.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,243.9% during the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Express by 159.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $286.15 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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