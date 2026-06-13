34,395 Shares in Globe Life Inc. $GL Purchased by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. Globe Life accounts for about 1.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Globe Life Trading Up 1.0%

GL opened at $166.75 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,439.88. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total value of $5,229,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,603.58. This trade represents a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,450. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Texas Capital upgraded Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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