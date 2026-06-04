3,462 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Purchased by Themes Management Co LLC

Themes Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is being linked to a high-profile SpaceX IPO roadshow, with CEO Jamie Dimon expected to pitch the deal to wealthy clients. That suggests JPMorgan could win more underwriting, advisory, and client-wallet share from one of the most anticipated listings in years. Article Title

JPMorgan is being linked to a high-profile SpaceX IPO roadshow, with CEO Jamie Dimon expected to pitch the deal to wealthy clients. That suggests JPMorgan could win more underwriting, advisory, and client-wallet share from one of the most anticipated listings in years. Positive Sentiment: The bank also continued issuing new notes and expanding its preferred/funding strategy, including a $500 million fixed-to-floating notes deal and other structured-note activity. Investors may view this as evidence JPMorgan can fund itself efficiently and keep optimizing its balance sheet. Article Title

The bank also continued issuing new notes and expanding its preferred/funding strategy, including a $500 million fixed-to-floating notes deal and other structured-note activity. Investors may view this as evidence JPMorgan can fund itself efficiently and keep optimizing its balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame JPMorgan as a defensive large-cap financial name, with some coverage pointing to valuation support and the stock’s resilience versus the broader market. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame JPMorgan as a defensive large-cap financial name, with some coverage pointing to valuation support and the stock’s resilience versus the broader market. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s low-coupon fixed preferred shares were highlighted as still attractive on a standalone and relative basis, which may support income-focused demand but is not a major earnings catalyst for the common stock. Article Title

JPMorgan’s low-coupon fixed preferred shares were highlighted as still attractive on a standalone and relative basis, which may support income-focused demand but is not a major earnings catalyst for the common stock. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is also being mentioned in connection with financing for a $1 billion Argentina gas project and with Dimon’s broader comments on crypto regulation and a possible large acquisition. These items reflect active dealmaking, but they do not yet appear to be direct stock-moving developments. Article Title

JPMorgan is also being mentioned in connection with financing for a $1 billion Argentina gas project and with Dimon’s broader comments on crypto regulation and a possible large acquisition. These items reflect active dealmaking, but they do not yet appear to be direct stock-moving developments. Negative Sentiment: The main drag is that JPMorgan shares have recently shown soft short-term momentum, with articles noting consolidation and a roughly 2% decline over the past month. That suggests investors may be pausing after a strong run, even though the long-term trend remains positive. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $301.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $806.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $260.31 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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