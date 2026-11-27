Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $202,047,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,366,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $39,090,956,000 after buying an additional 4,165,875 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,329,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,954,159 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $18,399,108,000 after buying an additional 2,045,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,521,253 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $16,479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Recent NVIDIA Headlines

These are some of the NVDA headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s data-center revenue reportedly rose 110% year over year to a record $107.6 billion, while Dell cited a record AI-server backlog and said more than half of new orders use NVIDIA’s latest platform. NVIDIA data-center sales article Dell AI backlog article

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s data-center revenue reportedly rose 110% year over year to a record $107.6 billion, while Dell cited a record AI-server backlog and said more than half of new orders use NVIDIA’s latest platform. Negative Sentiment: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. S&P governance and credit-watch report

S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate durable returns and whether customers can finance planned buildouts. That broader skepticism has weighed on AI shares even as NVIDIA’s earnings and revenue growth remain strong. NVIDIA performance and valuation article

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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