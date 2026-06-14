35,000 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Purchased by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Amkor Technology accounts for approximately 0.2% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKR. Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Melius Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMKR

Key Headlines Impacting Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is rising around Amkor’s advanced packaging strategy, with recent coverage highlighting renewed focus on its long-term growth targets, AI-related packaging demand, and the company’s role in the semiconductor supply chain. Amkor Technology rallies as investors refocus on advanced packaging growth targets

Investor optimism is rising around Amkor’s advanced packaging strategy, with recent coverage highlighting renewed focus on its long-term growth targets, AI-related packaging demand, and the company’s role in the semiconductor supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest Amkor could still have upside after its big run, driven by ongoing AI/compute packaging demand and the company’s improving execution on advanced solutions. Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock After 277% One-Year Surge Is There Still Upside

Analysts and market commentary suggest Amkor could still have upside after its big run, driven by ongoing AI/compute packaging demand and the company’s improving execution on advanced solutions. Positive Sentiment: Amkor’s HDFO platform is being watched as a potential growth driver for compute packaging, which could benefit the stock if adoption continues and AI demand stays strong. Can HDFO Adoption Strengthen Amkor's Compute Growth Opportunity?

Amkor’s HDFO platform is being watched as a potential growth driver for compute packaging, which could benefit the stock if adoption continues and AI demand stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a fundamental catalyst.

Unusually large call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by CFO Megan Faust is a modest caution signal, though the sale was small and part of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Amkor Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Douglas A. Alexander sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,167.22. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,330,008.24. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,329,250. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

See Also

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