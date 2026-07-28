350,030 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Bought by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,833,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,411 shares of the company's stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Diversified Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,712,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $143.35 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $102.09 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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