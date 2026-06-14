35,100 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Arvin Capital Management LP

Arvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,100 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Arvin Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here