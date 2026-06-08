35,266 Shares in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 889.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

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H World Group Price Performance

H World Group stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $932.62 million for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 39.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. H World Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H World Group

In other news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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