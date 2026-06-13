357,469 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Bought by L1 Capital International Pty Ltd

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 357,469 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $66,318,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.4% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,844,000 after acquiring an additional 647,987 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 934,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $173,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.19.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3%

MRSH opened at $168.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.60 and a 12 month high of $220.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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