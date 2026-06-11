3,575 Shares in Chubb Limited $CB Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,575 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of Chubb by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Chubb Trading Up 1.7%

CB opened at $330.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.87 and a 200-day moving average of $318.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.43.

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Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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