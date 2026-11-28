Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 35,781 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Northrop Grumman worth $144,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,001,616,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $1,298,141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $376,135,000. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $44,039,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $194,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $612.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $556.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $645.25.

View Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $561.47 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $470.06 and a 12-month high of $774.00. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $525.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $7.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.14 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Northrop Grumman's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 29.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, Director Mark Welsh, III sold 98 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.65, for a total transaction of $54,453.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,074.10. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and produces systems for government and commercial customers. Its work spans military aircraft, space systems, missile defense, weapons, sensors, communications, and command-and-control technologies. The company's major business areas include Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. Its programs include advanced military aircraft, autonomous surveillance systems, strategic deterrence and missile systems, satellites, and related technologies and services.

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