Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 369.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,196 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 362,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.25% of Euronet Worldwide worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $244,726,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847,040 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $122,588,000 after buying an additional 572,194 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,627,141 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $119,091,000 after buying an additional 136,613 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,213,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,556 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $93,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Euronet Worldwide's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide is a global provider of electronic payment and transaction-processing services. Founded in 1994, the company began by developing electronic funds transfer services in Central Europe and has since expanded its offerings and international reach. Its EFT Processing business provides ATM and point-of-sale services, including network operations, payment processing and outsourced solutions for financial institutions and businesses. Through its epay business, Euronet distributes prepaid mobile airtime and other digital products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Euronet Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Euronet Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Euronet Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report