Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058,879 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 363,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Waste Connections worth $316,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wellington Altus USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Altus USA Inc. now owns 275 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $197.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 11.40%. Waste Connections's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.3850 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Waste Connections's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Waste Connections's payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Black sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $1,986,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,874,918. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Derek Tan sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.77, for a total transaction of $186,770.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $75,455.08. This represents a 71.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,543,810. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services across the United States and Canada. Its customers include residential, commercial, industrial and municipal users. The company operates an integrated network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills and recycling facilities. It also provides resource recovery and renewable energy services, and offers intermodal services in certain markets. Founded in 1997, Waste Connections focuses on markets across North America, including smaller communities and rural areas.

See Also

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