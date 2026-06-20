36,352 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Acquired by Taylor Securities Services Inc.

Taylor Securities Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Travel + Leisure accounts for 1.2% of Taylor Securities Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Taylor Securities Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,408 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TNL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNL

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,670. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,964,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,012.47. This represents a 45.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $3,907,122. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TNL stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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