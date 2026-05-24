3,655 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,655 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

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McDonald's Stock Down 0.6%

MCD opened at $282.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.98 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $299.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.25.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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