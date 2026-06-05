36,676 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,265,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 312,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,516,832.19. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 550,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,191,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $105 from $95 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing a more bullish valuation view. Benzinga article

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $105 from $95 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing a more bullish valuation view. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood expanded its wealth-management push through TradePMR with an advisor network, client referral tools, AI capabilities, lending perks, and broader investment access for RIAs, which could help grow higher-value revenue streams. Yahoo Finance article

Robinhood expanded its wealth-management push through TradePMR with an advisor network, client referral tools, AI capabilities, lending perks, and broader investment access for RIAs, which could help grow higher-value revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka made another large insider purchase, buying 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a sign of confidence from a key insider. MarketBeat insider trade report

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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