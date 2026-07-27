36,804 Shares in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Acquired by Owlhouse Capital LP

Owlhouse Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. Ollie's Bargain Outlet accounts for approximately 4.5% of Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Owlhouse Capital LP owned 0.06% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,672 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $136,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $85,845,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,282,000 after buying an additional 440,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,168,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $66.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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