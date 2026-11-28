State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 368,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $42,527,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,066,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $814,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,383,272.60. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $419,411.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,695.64. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 20,646 shares of company stock worth $2,380,140 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $135.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.26. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $154.00 target price on Newmont in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation is a gold mining company that explores for, develops, and operates mines. Its business also produces copper, silver, zinc, and lead, often as byproducts of gold mining. Founded in 1921, Newmont has grown through mine development and acquisitions, including its 2023 acquisition of Australian miner Newcrest Mining. The company's operations and projects span several regions, including North America, South America, Australia, Africa, and Papua New Guinea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report