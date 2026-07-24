3,693 Shares in Ferrari N.V. $RACE Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ferrari by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 973,583 shares of the company's stock worth $359,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,937,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 716.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $359.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $312.51 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $359.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $471.97.

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About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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