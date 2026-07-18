36,992 Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Freedom Capital lowered Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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