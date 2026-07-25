370,000 Shares in CAE Inc $CAE Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $9,638,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CAE at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $98,377,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,422,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $316,955,000 after buying an additional 1,874,739 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CAE by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,704,860 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $82,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CAE by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,644 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $62,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,820 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAE. Zacks Research raised shares of CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CAE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $25.18 on Friday. CAE Inc has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

Further Reading

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