Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 37,071 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1,950.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Weiss Ratings downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Micron Technology from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,412.45.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 7.3%

MU stock opened at $645.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.90. The firm has a market cap of $729.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $33.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.77 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $54.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 92.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 379.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 37.150-39.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 174.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Recent Micron Technology Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about MU:

Positive Sentiment: Investors point to strong AI-related memory demand and Micron’s comparatively low earnings valuation as reasons the stock could have room to recover. The company is also increasing fiscal 2027 capital spending to expand capacity for DRAM, HBM and NAND products. Article: Micron's Higher FY27 CapEx

Investors point to strong AI-related memory demand and Micron’s comparatively low earnings valuation as reasons the stock could have room to recover. The company is also increasing fiscal 2027 capital spending to expand capacity for DRAM, HBM and NAND products. Neutral Sentiment: Views on the outlook are divided: some investors see memory shortages supporting earnings, while analyst estimates for Micron’s stock upside vary widely. That disagreement may keep trading volatile. Article: Micron Stock Price Rebounds

Views on the outlook are divided: some investors see memory shortages supporting earnings, while analyst estimates for Micron’s stock upside vary widely. That disagreement may keep trading volatile. Negative Sentiment: TrendForce’s outlook for memory prices to weaken from 2028—and reports of Chinese cloud providers cutting orders—raise the risk that pricing and demand could cool after the current AI-driven upcycle. Article: Micron CEO Expects Memory Shortages to Worsen in 2028, but TrendForce Sees Prices Falling

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Deboer sold 28,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $25,690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 147,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,687,000. This represents a 16.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. is a semiconductor company that develops and manufactures memory and storage products. Its portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory, along with solid-state drives and other storage solutions. The company's products serve a range of markets, including data centers, personal computers, smartphones, automotive systems, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics. Micron sells products under the Micron and Crucial brands and supplies components and solutions to customers around the world.

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