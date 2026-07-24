37,123 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business's fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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