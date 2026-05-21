37,251 Shares in Sempra Energy $SRE Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,072,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE opened at $91.46 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $146,789.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $441,895.54. The trade was a 24.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and sold 13,439 shares valued at $1,243,713. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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