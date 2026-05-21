37,439 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crown by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Crown by 39.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,734 shares of company stock worth $5,002,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price objective on Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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