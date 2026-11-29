Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,736 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 375,564 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,312 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded EOG Resources from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $166.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3%

EOG opened at $148.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 18.87 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 7,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,085,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 100,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,882,584. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 9,039 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $1,270,973.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,981.90. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are concentrated in U.S. onshore resource plays, including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and Bakken, and it also operates in Trinidad and Tobago. The company was established as Enron Oil & Gas Company and became independent from Enron in 1999, adopting the EOG Resources name. Its production and development activities rely on horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing to access oil and gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report