376,773 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Bought by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 376,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,365 shares of the company's stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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