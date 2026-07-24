37,681 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Purchased by Spear Holdings RSC Ltd

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,658,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.5% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 10,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,185.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,132.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,039.05. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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