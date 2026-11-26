Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 1,209.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,107 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 376,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $27,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,927 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 481,556 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,823 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph LaRossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $153,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 276,487 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,443.20. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $87.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is currently 75.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.50 to $75.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is an energy company headquartered in New Jersey. Its principal subsidiary, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), provides regulated electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across much of the state. PSE&G operates electric and gas transmission and distribution systems and offers energy-efficiency programs. Through its generation business, PSEG also operates nuclear power plants in New Jersey, producing electricity for the regional power market.

Further Reading

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