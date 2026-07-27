377,690 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Acquired by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 383,324 shares of the company's stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 71,897 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,096,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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