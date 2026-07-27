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377,690 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Acquired by SummitTX Capital L.P.

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Host Hotels & Resorts logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SummitTX Capital acquired 377,690 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter, valued at approximately $7.2 million. Institutional investors collectively own 98.52% of the REIT’s stock.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts exceeded first-quarter expectations, reporting $0.67 in EPS versus the $0.36 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.65 billion, up 3.2% year over year. The company projects fiscal 2026 EPS of $2.10–$2.16.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, equivalent to an annualized $0.80 and a 3.3% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $24.27.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 383,324 shares of the company's stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 71,897 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,096,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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