3,779 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $417.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 382.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla rolled out Full Self-Driving in China, marking a long-awaited expansion into a key market and reinforcing the company’s push to be valued as an AI/autonomy leader, not just an automaker. Article Title

Tesla rolled out Full Self-Driving in China, marking a long-awaited expansion into a key market and reinforcing the company’s push to be valued as an AI/autonomy leader, not just an automaker. Positive Sentiment: China approval for FSD could improve Tesla’s competitive position versus local EV rivals that already offer advanced driver-assistance systems, helping support sentiment around Tesla’s software and robotaxi ambitions. Article Title

China approval for FSD could improve Tesla’s competitive position versus local EV rivals that already offer advanced driver-assistance systems, helping support sentiment around Tesla’s software and robotaxi ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports say Tesla is expanding FSD into Europe as well, including Lithuania, which suggests the company is steadily broadening its global autonomy footprint. Article Title

Additional reports say Tesla is expanding FSD into Europe as well, including Lithuania, which suggests the company is steadily broadening its global autonomy footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Elon Musk’s broader empire, including SpaceX’s IPO filing and Tesla’s ownership stake in SpaceX; these stories may matter for investor attention, but they are indirect drivers of TSLA’s operating outlook. Article Title

Several articles focused on Elon Musk’s broader empire, including SpaceX’s IPO filing and Tesla’s ownership stake in SpaceX; these stories may matter for investor attention, but they are indirect drivers of TSLA’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing concerns about Tesla’s high valuation, price increases on the Model Y, and the risk that a SpaceX IPO could pull some investor capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Some coverage noted ongoing concerns about Tesla’s high valuation, price increases on the Model Y, and the risk that a SpaceX IPO could pull some investor capital away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Other headlines highlighted criticism of Tesla’s Cybertruck and debate over whether robotaxi and AI optimism is running ahead of fundamentals, which can add pressure to sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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