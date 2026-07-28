3,782 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Acquired by Excelsior Advisor Network LLC

Excelsior Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,782 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.9% of Excelsior Advisor Network LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 94,093 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $56,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,228.5% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 34,210 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,947,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 322,075 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $194,659,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is participating in a framework agreement with the Department of War and L3Harris to substantially increase production of PAC-3 MSE missiles. The multiyear procurement structure could improve order visibility and support long-term sales for Lockheed’s missile-defense business. L3Harris PAC-3 MSE production agreement

Lockheed Martin is participating in a framework agreement with the Department of War and L3Harris to substantially increase production of PAC-3 MSE missiles. The multiyear procurement structure could improve order visibility and support long-term sales for Lockheed’s missile-defense business. Positive Sentiment: A separate agreement is expected to quadruple propulsion production for the THAAD missile-defense system, reinforcing demand for Lockheed’s air- and missile-defense portfolio and signaling government support for expanded capacity. L3Harris THAAD propulsion agreement

A separate agreement is expected to quadruple propulsion production for the THAAD missile-defense system, reinforcing demand for Lockheed’s air- and missile-defense portfolio and signaling government support for expanded capacity. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Lockheed’s quarterly earnings beat, record backlog and raised investor interest following renewed geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict. Broader NATO rearmament and higher U.S. defense spending also provide a favorable demand backdrop. RTX and Lockheed earnings and backlog

Recent coverage highlights Lockheed’s quarterly earnings beat, record backlog and raised investor interest following renewed geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict. Broader NATO rearmament and higher U.S. defense spending also provide a favorable demand backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Zacks classifies LMT as a strong value stock, potentially attracting investors seeking a large defense contractor with durable government demand and improving production prospects. Zacks Lockheed Martin value analysis

Zacks classifies LMT as a strong value stock, potentially attracting investors seeking a large defense contractor with durable government demand and improving production prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed is reportedly building weapons before receiving Pentagon orders, which could help it respond quickly to urgent demand but may tie up cash and increase inventory or contracting risk if orders are delayed. Lockheed Martin weapons production ahead of orders

Lockheed is reportedly building weapons before receiving Pentagon orders, which could help it respond quickly to urgent demand but may tie up cash and increase inventory or contracting risk if orders are delayed. Negative Sentiment: After a strong earnings rally, investors may be taking profits and reassessing whether the stock’s elevated valuation already reflects much of the backlog, geopolitical and defense-spending upside. This helps explain weaker trading despite favorable long-term headlines. Lockheed Martin record backlog market concerns

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $580.32 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $524.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.05. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $412.55 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $626.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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