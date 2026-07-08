3,792 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Purchased by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,792 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $769.36 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $850.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $772.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.25 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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