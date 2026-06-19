3,801 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Bought by Claris Financial LLC

Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,801 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Michels Family Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Spinecap SAS purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $11,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $359.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.21.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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