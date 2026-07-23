3,802 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $431.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $406.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $429.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $512.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

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About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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