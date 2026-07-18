38,029 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,029 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Urban Outfitters accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,316 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $299,183,000 after purchasing an additional 299,380 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,027 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $113,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,297,452 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $97,646,000 after purchasing an additional 327,453 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,676 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company's stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $84.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 7.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 8,733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $639,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $369,743.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,249,828.66. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Urban Outfitters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Urban Outfitters wasn't on the list.

While Urban Outfitters currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here