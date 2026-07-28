38,281 Shares in JFrog Ltd. $FROG Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company's stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company's stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. DA Davidson set a $90.00 target price on JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report).

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