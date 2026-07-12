3,829 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $538.23. 177,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,394. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.70 and a twelve month high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $469.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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