3,840 Shares in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,840 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 300.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

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Labcorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $265.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.81 and a 52-week high of $293.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $262.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total transaction of $201,084.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,291,053. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 target price on Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LH

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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