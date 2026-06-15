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3,840 Shares in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Labcorp logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Atlas Capital Advisors initiated a new position in Labcorp, buying 3,840 shares valued at about $963,000 in the fourth quarter.
  • Labcorp reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $4.25 versus $4.09 estimated and revenue of $3.54 billion, up 5.8% year over year.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share, while analysts currently maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $308.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,840 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 300.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $265.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.81 and a 52-week high of $293.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $262.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total transaction of $201,084.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,291,053. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 target price on Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LH

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Labcorp (NYSE:LH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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