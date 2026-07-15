386,935 Shares in Flowco Holdings Inc. $FLOC Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Flowco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowco by 8,929.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Flowco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Flowco by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Flowco in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FLOC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Flowco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Flowco from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Flowco in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Flowco

Flowco Price Performance

NYSE:FLOC opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Flowco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Flowco's payout ratio is 30.77%.

Flowco Company Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

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